JusticeForKarnatakaStudents: Call to put off KCET gets louder on Twitter

Bengaluru, July 25: Amid growing coronavirus cases in the state, the demand for postponement of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 is growing louder on social media platform Twitter. The exam is scheduled for July 30 and 31.

Many hashtags like #JusticeForKarnatakaStudents, #PostponeKCET2020 have started trending on twitter. Thousands have tweeted urging the authority to postpone KCET 2020.

The Karnataka government decided to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 30 and 31 across the state.

For the smooth conduct of exams, the government has extended a four-day quarantine relaxation for students and their parents or guardians from outside the state and country.

Over 1.95 lakh students will write the CET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state.

The Kannada Test for students from the border regions in neighbouring states will be held on August 1.

In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 83 centres. Thirty foreign students will also take the exam

Thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance will be strictly followed. The exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

Students who show symptoms of cough and cold will also be made to write the exam separately. Arrangements will be made for ambulances as well as transport facilities at all centres. Bus transport has also been organised all over the state.

188 students from border districts of neighbouring states will write the CET exam and they could do so at centres in border areas, not having to come to Bengaluru, as all arrangements had been made there.

The state government has decided to postpone the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students.

As scheduled, the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8 and August 9, respectively.

The fresh dates will be decided after the final year exams of the PG and Diploma courses will be held.

UGC,MHRD and Government are intentionally ignoring this fact.

Public health foundation is saying Corona virus infection will be at peak in mid september.

