Justice Zora Singh who probed sacrilege incidents joins AAP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 24: Justice Zora Singh (Retd), who had headed a commission to probe sacrilege incidents in Punjab joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

"I joined AAP because I feel it is the only party that can serve the public in the best possible way. I want to devote my retired life to the service of the people. I hope that Punjab learns from Delhi," said Justice Singh, who has spent over three decades in judiciary.

He lauded the initiatives taken by the AAP Government in Delhi.

"These clinics are being appreciated by everybody. You can't get free medicine or tests in any other state. The Delhi government has also raised the level of education in government schools. Their decision to help families of Army and police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty with Rs. 1 crore is commendable," Justice Singh added.

He said that he had submitted the detailed report to Badal Government but no action was taken on that by the then state government. He said that even the Congress Government did not bother to take action against Badal in the cases of desecration.

The Justice Zora Singh Commission, set up by the Akali-BJP government to probe sacrilege of the Sikh holy book the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab in 2015, had submitted its report on June 30, 2016.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's government, however, rejected this report as "inconclusive" and set up the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission of Inquiry in April last year. The panel was tasked to probe the cases of sacrilege as well as a firing incident in Faridkot in which two Sikh protesters were killed.