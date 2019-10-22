  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Justice will be done in 2021 when the guilty 'Cut Money' thieves will be thrown: Dilip Ghosh

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 22: The BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday posted a video of his visit to Tararui village of Keshiary Assembly Area in West Bengal, while addressing the crowd he roared that when in 2021 BJP will come in power in the state justice will be done, the guilty of Cut Money will be thrown out of the villages.

    Dilip Ghosh from Tararui village of Keshiary Assembly Area in West Bengal
    Dilip Ghosh from Tararui village of Keshiary Assembly Area in West Bengal

    Ghosh posted the video and he wrote, "...Justice will be done in 2021 when the guilty Cut Money thieves will be thrown out of the villages...."

    In the video, Ghosh was heard saying, "We will win and BJP candidate will become the chief minister and 'Didimoni' (Mamata Banerjee) will retire."

    He also added, "Write down the names of these ministers and ask them where will they go after a one-and-half year. We will get them tickets for Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand wherever they want to go. If needed we will also find a house for them there."

    He also warned the guilty of Cut Money, he stated, "Those who have looted the poor, have taken the Cut Money amount will be thrown out of the village."

    "The whole nation is with BJP. Those who will threaten the BJP will not be allowed to reside in peace," said the BJP Bengal chief.

    "Support BJP, because BJP will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," he concluded.

    BJP top brass to take part in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in 42 WB LS seats

    Earlier, Ghosh urged people of Bengal to rush to houses of TMC leaders and panchayat members and made them write undertakings to force them to return 'cut money' with interest. He also urged people to ask for 'cut money' from the police.

    More DILIP GHOSH News

    Read more about:

    dilip ghosh bjp west bengal

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue