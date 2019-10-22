Justice will be done in 2021 when the guilty 'Cut Money' thieves will be thrown: Dilip Ghosh

Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 22: The BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday posted a video of his visit to Tararui village of Keshiary Assembly Area in West Bengal, while addressing the crowd he roared that when in 2021 BJP will come in power in the state justice will be done, the guilty of Cut Money will be thrown out of the villages.

Ghosh posted the video and he wrote, "...Justice will be done in 2021 when the guilty Cut Money thieves will be thrown out of the villages...."

In the video, Ghosh was heard saying, "We will win and BJP candidate will become the chief minister and 'Didimoni' (Mamata Banerjee) will retire."

“...Justice will be done in 2021 when the guilty Cut Money thieves will be thrown out of the villages....” pic.twitter.com/tQm8ZJlbt9 — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) October 22, 2019

He also added, "Write down the names of these ministers and ask them where will they go after a one-and-half year. We will get them tickets for Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand wherever they want to go. If needed we will also find a house for them there."

He also warned the guilty of Cut Money, he stated, "Those who have looted the poor, have taken the Cut Money amount will be thrown out of the village."

Sharing the Glimpses from Tararui village of Keshiary Assembly Area.#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/MXJB96CUtL — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) October 22, 2019

"The whole nation is with BJP. Those who will threaten the BJP will not be allowed to reside in peace," said the BJP Bengal chief.

"Support BJP, because BJP will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'," he concluded.

Earlier, Ghosh urged people of Bengal to rush to houses of TMC leaders and panchayat members and made them write undertakings to force them to return 'cut money' with interest. He also urged people to ask for 'cut money' from the police.