Justice Sikri, not CJI to be part of selection committee to decide Verma’s fate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 9: Justice A K Sikri of the Supreme Court has been nominated to be part of the Selection Committee which would decide on the fate of the CBI director, Alok Verma. He was nominated to be part of the committee by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

Justice Gogoi decided to stay away as he had authored the judgment in which the CBI chief was reinstated after being sent on leave by the government.

The Selection Committee comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India. There is however a provision for the CJI to nominate a Supreme Court judge in case he is not available.

Also Read | CBI: After authoring verdict can CJI be part of selection committee

The SC while reinstating Alok Verma as the CBI chief said that the final decision would be take by the selection committee. It had said that the committee would meet within a week.

There were questions raised as to whether Justice Gogoi who authored the judgment could be part of the committee.