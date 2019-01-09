  • search
    Justice Sikri, not CJI to be part of selection committee to decide Verma’s fate

    New Delhi, Jan 9: Justice A K Sikri of the Supreme Court has been nominated to be part of the Selection Committee which would decide on the fate of the CBI director, Alok Verma. He was nominated to be part of the committee by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

    Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri

    Justice Gogoi decided to stay away as he had authored the judgment in which the CBI chief was reinstated after being sent on leave by the government.

    The Selection Committee comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India. There is however a provision for the CJI to nominate a Supreme Court judge in case he is not available.

    The SC while reinstating Alok Verma as the CBI chief said that the final decision would be take by the selection committee. It had said that the committee would meet within a week.

    There were questions raised as to whether Justice Gogoi who authored the judgment could be part of the committee.

    X
