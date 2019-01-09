Justice Sikri, not CJI to be part of selection committee to decide Verma’s fate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 9: Justice Sikri of the Supreme Court has been nominated to be part of the Selection Committee which would decide on the fate of the CBI director.

He was nominated to be part of the committee by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. The committee also comprises the Prime Minister and Leader of Oppostion and it decides on the appointment and removal of the CBI chief.

The Sc while reinstating Alok Verma as the CBI chief said that the final decision would be take ln by the selection committee. It had said that the committee would meet within a week.

There were questions raised as to whether Justice Gogoi who authored the judgment could be part of the committee. While the committee also comrpises the CJI, a decision can taken to nominate any judge of the Supreme Court.