  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Supreme Court bench Monday recused himself from hearing the bail application of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case. Now the matter will be listed before another bench of the Supreme Court for a detailed hearing in the case.

    Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar . PTI file photo
    Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar . PTI file photo

    The 73-year former Congress leader has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the conviction.

    Sajjan Kumar surrendered before the Delhi High Court on December 31, 2018, to serve the life sentence awarded to him by the court in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg who directed that Kumar be lodged in Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi. The court had rejected Kumar's petition to be lodged in the high-security Tihar jail, but allowed his plea for security and directed the police to take him to the prison in a separate vehicle.

    Also Read | Probe NSA Ajit Doval, truth of Pulwama attack will come out: Raj Thackeray

    The case in which Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984 and the burning down of a gurudwara.

    The riots broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

    Read more about:

    sajjan kumar 1984 anti sikh riots supreme court

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue