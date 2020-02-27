Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi HC, notifies Centre

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Central government has transferred Justice S Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Acording to a government notification Justice Muralidhar will now assume charge as a Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On February 12, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association had expressed shock and said that lawyers will abstain from work the day after as a mark of protest.

The bar association, in a resolution, had said that it "unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms, the Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns the said transfers."

Justice Muralidhar began his law practice in Chennai in September 1984 and in 1987 shifted to the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court.

He was active as a lawyer for the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and was its member for two terms.

His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by the dams on the Narmada.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.