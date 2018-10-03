Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as 46th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, Oct 3: Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India today.

He took over from Justice Dipak Misra who retired on October 2 after passing a string of verdicts that included the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, adultery law, the Sabarimala Temple issue among others.

Justice Gogoi enrolled at the Bar in 1978 and practised at the Gauhati High Court of which he was made a permanent judge on February 28 2001. He was then transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 9 2010 and became its Chief Justice on February 12 2011. He was elevated as the judge of the Supreme Court on April 23 2012.

Significant orders by Justice Ranjan Gogoi:

A bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, dismissed the appeal of Reliance Communication, challenging the Gujarat government's demand notices seeking to levy Rs 13-crore property tax on cell towers and telecom equipment installed on rooftops and building terraces in the state.

In the case on whether coconut oil packaged in "small containers" be classified as edible oil or hair oil for the purpose of taxation, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and R. Banumathi were unable to arrive at a consensus to put this issue to rest. According to Justice Gogoi, Coconut oil would fall under the category of edible oil regardless of the size of its packaging while according to Justice Banumathi coconut oil, when it is packaged in small containers, would be classified as hair oil, regardless of whether it has been labelled as edible oil by the manufacturers.

A Bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi, observed that in the absence of arbitration agreement, the court can refer parties to arbitration only with written consent of parties either by way of a joint memo or joint application and not on oral consent given by their counsels.

On May 2016, the bench comprising Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice PC Pant quashed a 2012 Bombay High Court order that dismissed CIT's power to re-assess income of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan that he allegedly had from the popular TV quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed advocate Kamini Jaiswal's petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incidents of attacks on then JNU student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar 15 and 17 February 2016, at Patiala House Court while he was escorted to courtroom in a sedition case.

A Bench headed by Justice Gogoi paved the way for the Assam government to identify the massive NRC exercise to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

A controversy:

On 12 January 2018, Justices Ranjan Gogoi along with Justices J Chelameswar, M B Lokur, and Kurian Joseph of the Supreme Court of India, for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court, held a press conference, alleging problems plaguing the Supreme Court, failure in the justice delivery system and allocation of cases.