Justice Ramanna drops out of in-house committee probing harassment charges against CJI

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: Justice N V Ramanna has dropped out of the in-house panel of the Supreme Court probing the sexual harassment charges levelled against the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

An in-house committee comprising Justice S A Bobde, N V Ramanna and Indira Banerjee was formed after a Supreme Court staffer had made harassment allegations against the CJI.

The complainant had written to the committee that her character was damaged even before the inquiry could begin.

The 35 year old staffer said that the inquiry should be conducted on the lines of the guidelines laid down in the Vishakha judgment of the Supreme Court. The guidelines mandate that the Committee should have majority women members and also an external woman member to ensure fairness and impartiality.

The letter also raised concerns over the blog post written by Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley. The blog condemning me has hurt me and due to these events, I feel isolated and depressed, she also said.

I will be ensured justice only if I am provided a fair and independent, impartial and just hearing, she also said. I have suffered a lot and I am hopeful that my suffering and torture of my family will come to an end, she also said.

She further raised concerns over the presence of Justice Ramanna in the Committee. He is a close friend of the CJI and like a family member to him. Due to this my affidavit and evidence may not get an objective and fair hearing, he also said.

She also quoted the special hearing of the Supreme Court on Saturday. The CJI who refused to pass any judicial order on Saturday, while leaving it to the wisdom of his two brother judges had said, " I do not think this could be a plot of a junior assistant. There is a bigger plot. They want to deactivate the office of the CJI." I am extremely concerned and anxious in the wake of the hearing and the statement, she also said in her letter.

She said that while she could present facts and evidence, she does not have any training or experience of law and procedure. I should be informed about the procedure that would be followed during the inquiry. I would need to be assigned by a lawyer and support person of my choice, which I believe is my right, she also said.