Justice Ramana, HC judges trying to destabilise my govt alleges Jagan in letter to CJI

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 11: In an interesting development, the long standing rift between the Andhra Pradesh government and High Court has come out in the open. The government led by Y Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the High Court and Supreme Court judge, Justice N V Ramana of trying to destabilise his government.

Reddy wrote to the Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde, highlighting Justice Ramana's proximity to former AP CM, Chandrababu Naidu and his interventions to help the TDP. Jagan also highlighted, Justice Ramana's alleged acts of judicial impropriety when he served as the judge of the High Court.

Extension of land moratorium may vitiate overall credit discipline: RBI in Supreme Court

"With a sense of pain and anguish at the politicization of institutions personally monitored by Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu through honourable sitting Judges of Supreme Court, facts would clearly demonstrate that the august Institution of the High Court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected Government of the State of A.P. with indelible trail leading back to the overt and covert actions of Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu through Honourable Sri Justice N. V. Ramana," the statement by Jagan read.

Reddy also listed several instances of hostile stances taken by the High Court towards the government decisions. The letter also accused the High Court of being biased and also in favour of the TDP. Jagan pointed several instances where investigations were stayed. In many cases the court has also refused to admit cases for hearing, Jagan also alleged.

He also alleged that Justice Ramana is close to Naidu and added that the judge was influencing the sittings of the High Court.