  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Justice PC Ghose takes oath as India's first Lokpal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on Saturday took oath as the chief of country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman. His appointment was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this week.

    Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose being administered the oath of office as Chairperson of Lokpal, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
    Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose being administered the oath of office as Chairperson of Lokpal, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

    Justice Ghose, who retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017, was a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

    The appointment of Justice Ghosh along with other eight members was cleared on Tuesday.

    Other members of the Lokpal are Justice (retd.) Dilip B. Bhosale, Justice (retd.) P.K. Mohanty, Justice (retd.) Abhilasha Kumari and Justice (retd.) A.K. Tripathi.

    The appointment came through five years after the Lokpal Act was notified for effecting a panel of ombudsmen to look into cases of corruption and maladministration by public servants.

    Former SC judge P C Ghose appointed India's first Lokpal

    Reports say that his appointment was opposed by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and had even boycotted the selection panel's meet on Friday.

    Opposition parties had been accusing the Modi government of delaying the appointment of Lokpal.

    Who is Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose?

    Born 28 May 1952, Pinaki Chandra Ghose is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of India. He enrolled at the Bar in 1976.

    Prior to his elevation to the Supreme Court, he had served as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and before that, as a Justice of the Calcutta High Court. He is presently a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

    More LOKPAL News

    Read more about:

    lokpal anti corruption

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue