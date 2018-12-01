Justice Kurian Joseph rules out corruption in higher judiciary

New Delhi, Dec 1: Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph ruled out corruption in higher judiciary in an exclusive interview to news agency ANI.

Justice Kurian said, "I'll never really agree that there's corruption in higher judiciary. If it is in the lower judiciary, its the state's concern. In the higher judiciary, it has not come to my notice."

On the press conference held by four SC Judges, Justice Joseph said, " It was quite clear to all of us at that time that SC wasn't going in right direction. We pointed out many aspects and brought it to notice of the then CJI. Seeing no result, we thought there was no other way than to bring it to public's notice."

"Things have improved, steps are being taken. It will take time, it can't change on a single day because it's an institution & what we are standing for is an institutional system & practices should be put in place, " he said while speaking on the on the current state of Supreme Court.

Justice Kurian Joseph, who was one of the four senior judges to have conducted an unprecedented January 12 presser against then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, retired from the Supreme Court on Thursday after a five-and-a-half-year tenure.