Justice Kurian Joseph most popular of judges in recent times, say Bar leaders

New Delhi, Nov 29: Bar leaders Thursday bid adieu to retiring Justice Kurian Joseph, terming him as one of the most "popular" judges in recent times with a "pleasant smile" and urged Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to replace him a judge having a similar smile.

Justice Joseph, the third senior-most judge who was elevated to the Supreme Court on March 8, 2013, was sitting in the crowded courtroom along with the CJI and Justice S K Kaul in the morning.

Lawyers showered praises and wishes when the special bench was about to rise. At the outset of day's proceedings, CJI Gogoi, while issuing notice on a petition, said, "Today, I will not disagree with my brother (Justice Joseph)."

Also read: CBI war: Only intent was to protect faith of people in agency, Centre tells SC

After around 30 minutes, senior lawyer and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh rose to bid farewell and said: "Bar wishes farewell to one of the most popular judges".

He said though a formal farewell function would be held in the evening, "I want to say that Justice Joseph has been one of the most popular judges in recent times." Attorney General K K Venugopal praised the judge saying, "We are going to miss Your Lordship's smile".

Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi also joined his successor in praising Justice Joseph and said, "I urge the Chief Justice to replace him with a judge who has same pleasant smile".

Also read: Govt is destroying the CBI under the garb of protecting it, Kharge tells SC

Overwhelmed by the sudden outpouring of praises inside the courtroom, Justice Joseph said, "Life is worthwhile with a smile. If you smile, others smile at you and there is a mile of smile and all because life is worth a smile." He then left the courtroom with the CJI and Justice Kaul.

Senior advocates Rajeev Dhavan and Indira Jaising also praised Justice Joseph. Later in the day, Justice Joseph came to press lounge inside the Supreme Court premises and thanked the scribes for accurately reporting judgements and proceedings of his court.

"I thank you. The spirit of the judgment is always conveyed by you journalists," he said and extended invitation to journalists for a cup of tea at his official residence here.

Justice Joseph had assumed office as a judge in the Kerala High Court on July 12, 2000 and had served as the Acting Chief Justice of the high court twice. He was later appointed the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on February 8, 2010 and was then elevated to the apex court on March 8, 2013.

PTI