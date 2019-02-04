  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Justice Kaul bats for skilled, trained lawyers

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: There is a need for trained and skilled lawyers, Supreme Court Judge S K Kaul said , noting that the profession provides opportunity to represent people in a systematic manner.

    Justice Kaul bats for skilled, trained lawyers

    Justice Kaul made the remarks during an interaction with law students at the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, 2019.

    Also Read | SC notice to CBI on officer's plea challenging transfer

    "Students should have the ability to think on their feet and be very precise in whatever they say," Justice Kaul was quoted as saying in an official statement.

    "We need well trained and skilled lawyers to do the job. This profession provides an opportunity to represent people in a systematic manner, wherein the litigating lawyer remains surgeon of legal field," he said.

    Delhi High Court judge R K Gauba, and Sarah Greenbaum, the third secretary (Political) of the Australian High Commission were also present at the event, it said.

    The team from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad won the four-day long moot court competition held at Amity University here.

    More than 100 students from various universities, law colleges and institutions participated in the event, the varsity statement said.

    Read more about:

    supreme court lawyers

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue