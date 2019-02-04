Justice Kaul bats for skilled, trained lawyers

New Delhi, Feb 04: There is a need for trained and skilled lawyers, Supreme Court Judge S K Kaul said , noting that the profession provides opportunity to represent people in a systematic manner.

Justice Kaul made the remarks during an interaction with law students at the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, 2019.

"Students should have the ability to think on their feet and be very precise in whatever they say," Justice Kaul was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"We need well trained and skilled lawyers to do the job. This profession provides an opportunity to represent people in a systematic manner, wherein the litigating lawyer remains surgeon of legal field," he said.

Delhi High Court judge R K Gauba, and Sarah Greenbaum, the third secretary (Political) of the Australian High Commission were also present at the event, it said.

The team from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad won the four-day long moot court competition held at Amity University here.

More than 100 students from various universities, law colleges and institutions participated in the event, the varsity statement said.