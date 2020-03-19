Justice Gogoi allotted seat 131 in RS: Opposition walks out in protest

New Delhi, Mar 19: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Thursday. He has been allotted the seat numbers 131 in the Upper House.

As Justice Gogoi took oath, members of the Congress, BSP, CPI, DMK and MDMK protested. The Congress and BSP members staged a walk out.

Justice Gogoi was nominated as RS member on March 16, four months after he retired as the CJI. He is also the first former CJI to become a nominated member. The other former CJI to make it to the Rajya Sabha was Justice Ranganath Misra. However he was elected on a Congress ticket.

One of Justice Gogoi's most significant judgment was in the Ayodhya case. He headed a Bench which granted the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple.