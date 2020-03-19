  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Justice Gogoi allotted seat 131 in RS: Opposition walks out in protest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Thursday. He has been allotted the seat numbers 131 in the Upper House.

    As Justice Gogoi took oath, members of the Congress, BSP, CPI, DMK and MDMK protested. The Congress and BSP members staged a walk out.

    Justice Gogoi allotted seat 131 in RS: Opposition walks out in protest
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    Justice Gogoi was nominated as RS member on March 16, four months after he retired as the CJI. He is also the first former CJI to become a nominated member. The other former CJI to make it to the Rajya Sabha was Justice Ranganath Misra. However he was elected on a Congress ticket.

    One of Justice Gogoi's most significant judgment was in the Ayodhya case. He headed a Bench which granted the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple.

    More RANJAN GOGOI News

    Read more about:

    ranjan gogoi oath rajya sabha

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X