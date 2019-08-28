Justice Gaur, who rejected Chidambaram’s bail plea appointed PMLA tribunal chairman

New Delhi, Aug 28: Justice Sunil Gaur former judge of the Delhi High Court, who rejected Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea has been appointed as the chairman of the PMLA tribunal.

Justice Kaur, who retired last Friday was appointed as the chairman of the appellate tribunal for the Prevention for Money Laundering Act. He will take over the post from September 23 2019 onwards.

It was Justice Gaur, who had rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by P Chidambaram, which had paved the way for his arrest. He had also heard the National Herald case.

In the National Herald case, Justice Gaur, while rejecting the plea had said that through clandestine and surreptitious transfer of lucrative interest, four shareholders in AJL, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, got rights to administer properties worth more than Rs 400 crore for a consideration of just Rs 50 lakh.

While hearing the Chidambaram case, he said that this was a classic case of money laundering and granting bail would send a wrong message to society.

The Delhi High Court website says, "born on August 23, 1957, a first Divisioner post-graduate, began his career in legal profession at Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 1984 and in the year 1995 joined Delhi Higher Judicial Service. During his tenure in Delhi Higher Judicial Service handled civil and criminal cases including sensational Shivani Bhatnagar murder trial and had been Judge-incharge of Delhi Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, and was Judge-Incharge, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi. On April 11, 2008, he has been entrusted with higher responsibility upon being elevated as a Judge of Delhi High Court. Became Permanent Judge on 11.04.2012.