Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram’s plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court was in the news on Tuesday after he rejected a plea filed by P Chidambaram, seeking anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.

Due to retire, this Friday, it was Justice Gaur, who had also rejected a plea challenging the summons issued against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

In the National Herald case, Justice Gaur, while rejecting the plea had said that through clandestine and surreptitious transfer of lucrative interest, four shareholders in AJL, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, got rights to administer properties worth more than Rs 400 crore for a consideration of just Rs 50 lakh.

Explained: Why HC rejected Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case

While hearing the Chidambaram case, he said that this was a classic case of money laundering and granting bail would send a wrong message to society.

Another high profile case heard by Justice Gaur recently was the one involving Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath. The case on hand involved an alleged bank fraud. His custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation, Justice Gaur had said while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea filed by Puri.

Chidambaram gets 2 hours time to appear before CBI in INX Media case

The Delhi High Court website says, "born on August 23, 1957, a first Divisioner post-graduate, began his career in legal profession at Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 1984 and in the year 1995 joined Delhi Higher Judicial Service. During his tenure in Delhi Higher Judicial Service handled civil and criminal cases including sensational Shivani Bhatnagar murder trial and had been Judge-incharge of Delhi Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, and was Judge-Incharge, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi. On April 11, 2008, he has been entrusted with higher responsibility upon being elevated as a Judge of Delhi High Court. Became Permanent Judge on 11.04.2012.