    'Justice done today': Rahul Gandhi on Rafale verdict

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's Rafale order, dismissing the Centre's objections to the admissibility of the "leaked" papers regarding the case, a "victory" for the Congress.

    "The Prime Minister has been claiming that the Supreme Court had given him a clean chit on the Rafale deal. The Supreme Court has clarified and has begun an investigation into the Rafale deal," says Rahul Gandhi after filing his nomination in Amethi.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    "The Supreme Court has accepted that there was corruption in Rafale and that the Prime Minister has given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani," Rahul Gandhi said.

    "If the PM debates the issue with me, he will not be able to see eye-to-eye with the people of the country," Gandhi said.

    "I thank the Supreme Court. Supreme Court has done justice today," Rahul Gandhi said.

    He was speaking about the Supreme Court ruling today which rejected the preliminary objections raised by the Centre on the admissibility of certain documents sought to be relied on by petitioners seeking review in the Rafale matter.

    The government had submitted that the plea for review of the Rafale verdict was not maintainable as it was based on documents that were covered under the Official Secrets Act.

