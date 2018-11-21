  • search

Justice done: Terrorist who killed SI in Kashmir nabbed by Delhi police

By
    New Delhi, Nov 21: In a major breakthrough the Delhi Police has nabbed a terrorist who was involved in the killing of a sub inspector. The terrorists who belongs to the Hizbul Mujahideen has been identified as Ansar-ul-Haq, who is around 25 years of age and is a student of MA in English.

    The terrorist is said to have killed SI, Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir of the Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama on October 28. Following the incident, he went absconding. The police say that he had first come to Delhi, following which he went to Mumbai and then Bengaluru.

    Following that he returned to Delhi from where he was picked up from the airport, the police also said.

    In a tragic incident, the police officer, Mir was shot dead by terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He had been warned of a possible attack on his life, but he was desperate to see his parents who reside at Sontabugh in Pulwama. To avoid terrorists, he had even changed his appearance. He had shaved off his beard and decided to use his personal vehicle to reach his native place.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 6:21 [IST]
