  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Gujarat govt’s plea to keep ex-judge’s report on fake encounter confidential rejected by SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 9: In a setback for the Gujarat Government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected its plea to keep confidential the report submitted by Justice H S Bedi on the 22 alleged cases of fake encounters in the state between 2002 and 2006.

    Justice Bedi report on Gujarat fake encounters won’t be under wraps says SC

    The Gujarat government had sought to keep the report confidential, but the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi directed that copies of the same be handed over to the petitioner. The court has also sought a report in four weeks time.

    The Bench said that it was yet to accept the report, but added that it would decide on the same after hearing both parties.

    The petitions were filed by veteran journalist, B G Verghese and lyricist, Javed Akhtar. They alleged that the case relating to the 22 encounters must be heard by the Supreme Court.

    Also Read | SC to hear pleas on 22 fake encounters in Gujarat, when Modi was CM

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had intervened and said that the Justice Bedi report on the 22 fake encounters must not be made public. This needs to be dealt with a sense of responsibility, he added.

    In March this year, the Supreme Court appointed committee had submitted its report in the court. The committee was appointed to probe alleged fake encounters in Gujarat between 2002 and 2007.

    The court had asked the committee to look into whether the encounters showed a pattern that people from the minority community were targeted as terrorists.

    The panel was set up after Akthar, Verghese and activist Shabnam Hashmi moved the court seeing a judicial probe against the Gujarat government.

    Read more about:

    supreme court ranjan gogoi cji gujarat fake encounter

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue