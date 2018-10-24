  • search

Justice Arumughaswamy Commission's tenure extended by 4 months

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Oct 24: Tamil Nadu government has extended the term by another four months for the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission probing the death of former CM Jayalalithaa.

    Justice Arumughaswamy Commissions tenure extended by 4 months

    The Commission's tenure was extended twice before, in December 2017 and June 2017. Justice Arumughaswamy Commission completed a year on September 9, 2018.

    Also Read | Stalin questions appointment of CBI Interim Director

    The Commission had confirmed that it has sought a four-month extension from the state government. The Justice (Retd.) A. Arumughaswamy Commission's tenure was to end on October 24.

    On December 5, Jayalalithaa passed away after being treated in the hospital for 75 days from September 22, 2016. In September 2017, the state government had constituted the probe panel to inquire into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation, and treatment provided by the hospital till her death.

    Read more about:

    jayalalithaa chennai tamil nadu

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue