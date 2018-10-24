Justice Arumughaswamy Commission's tenure extended by 4 months

Chennai, Oct 24: Tamil Nadu government has extended the term by another four months for the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission probing the death of former CM Jayalalithaa.

The Commission's tenure was extended twice before, in December 2017 and June 2017. Justice Arumughaswamy Commission completed a year on September 9, 2018.

The Commission had confirmed that it has sought a four-month extension from the state government. The Justice (Retd.) A. Arumughaswamy Commission's tenure was to end on October 24.

On December 5, Jayalalithaa passed away after being treated in the hospital for 75 days from September 22, 2016. In September 2017, the state government had constituted the probe panel to inquire into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation, and treatment provided by the hospital till her death.