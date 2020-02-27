  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Just one from Srinagar has joined a terror group this year: Kudos to the Indian Army

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Local recruitment and terror attacks have gone down considerably in Jammu and Kashmir. While this is an impressive development, the Indian Army has however flagged concerns on the rise in violations along the Line of Control.

    With regard to the recruitment, sources tell OneIndia that in 2018 220 youth had joined terror outfits as opposed to the 120 in 2019. This is a remarkable dip and the figures will be much lower in 2020, the source also added.

    Just one from Srinagar has joined a terror group this year: Kudos to the Indian Army

    In 2019, 161 terrorists were killed as opposed to the 254 in 2018. This only signals that the number of terrorists in the Valley is gradually coming down. However the highlight of this is that most of the terrorists who have been killed are top commanders of the various terror groups that operate in the Valley.

    NBWs issued against Khalistani terrorist for dropping arms in Punjab via drones

    This year only five persons have joined the terror ranks. In Srinagar, just one person joined a terrorist group, the source also said.

    In 2018, 318 terror incidents were reported and in 2019 it came down to 173. This year the number of terror incidents reported stands at 11.

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army terror attacks violations line of control jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X