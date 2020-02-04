  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 04: BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde on Tuesday cried foul over the controversy surrounding his comments on Mahatma Gandhi and said he was only trying to "categorise freedom struggle".

    Clarifying his statement, the MP told ANI, "I own my statement made on 1 Feb, 2020. I never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else, I was just trying to categorise freedom struggle.

    ‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
    BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde

    The controversial remarks made by Hegde on Mahatma Gandhi rocked Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with Congress members shouting slogans and walking out of the House after accusing the ruling party of doing "Godse politics".

    BJP serves show cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for swipe at Mahatma Gandhi

    At an event in Bengaluru recently, Hegde had said that freedom fighters, who did not sacrifice anything, made the country believe that it attained Independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', Gandhi's preferred mode of agitation, and became Mahapurush (great person).

    The former MP had said, "There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in Shastra (arms) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators).

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 4th, 2020

      Members from the Congress, DMK and NCP sought to raise the issue of Hegde's remarks but the Speaker did not allow them.

      More ANANT KUMAR HEGDE News

      Read more about:

      anant kumar hegde controversy mahatma gandhi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X