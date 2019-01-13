  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Just 73 out of the 670 judges in high courts are women

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Only 73 judges out of the 670 judges serving in various high courts are women, the government has informed a parliamentary committee. The government also pointed out that against the sanctioned strength of 1,079 judges as on March 23, 2018, only 670 judges are working in 24 high courts of the country, leaving 409 vacancies.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There are 73 women judges working in different high courts as on March 23, 2018, which in percentage terms is 10.89 per cent of the working strength," the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry informed the department-related Standing Committee on Law and Personnel.

    Responding to the concerns of the parliamentary panel on inadequate representation of women and people from marginalised communities, the ministry said the Centre had been requesting chief justices of high courts that while sending proposals for appointment of judges, "due consideration" be given to "suitable candidates" belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, minorities and women.

    [Meet the first woman CJ of J&K High Court]

    "This is being done to ensure a fair representation of different sections of the society in the higher judiciary," the government said.

    It, however, made it clear that there was no proposal to amend Articles 124 and 217 of the Constitution to allow reservation in the higher judiciary.

    "The committee feels that a timeline of six weeks given to chief minister/governor may be reduced to expedite the process of appointment of judges. It also feels since there is no proposal to raise the retirement age of judges in higher judiciary by the government, unnecessary delay in recruitment of judges should be avoided at any cost," it said.

    As of now, Governors and chief ministers are given six weeks to recommend proposal received from the chief justice of the high court to appoint a candidate as a judge. There were 24 high courts when the committee had prepared its report. From January 1, the number of high courts have gone up to 25 with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana getting separate high courts.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    high court judge women

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue