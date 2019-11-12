Just 24 hours time: Why this claim by the Shiv Sena needs to be rubbished

New Delhi, Nov 12: The impasse in Maharashtra continues and the state may well be under President's rule soon.

The Shiv Sena was unable to get the letters of support when it went up to the Governor. The Governor also did not grant the Sena more time as it had sought. Instead the Governor invited the NCP.

The NCP in all probability may seek some more time as it would need to get the Congress on board. It has time until 8.30 pm today.

The manner in which the Governor has handled the situation, it is clear that the state is heading towards President's rule. Before recommending for the same, he wanted to ensure that all parties were accorded an opportunity to form the government. This is one of the pre-requisites before recommending President's rule in the state.

The Shiv Sena has been arguing that the BJP got almost 16 days time to stake a claim, while it got only 24 hours. The Shiv Sena must understand that it had time from the day of the results to stake a claim. The results were declared on October 24 and the Shiv Sena did not attempt meeting with the Governor even once, until they were formally invited. Nothing prevented the Shiv Sena from staking the claim.

It was clear that the Sena was trying to get the BJP to cave and when that did not happen, it explored opportunities with the NCP and now the Congress as well. The fact that the Sena did not have the numbers to form the government was a foregone conclusion.

Once President's rule is imposed, it would need to be ratified by Parliament in two months. It can be extended for six months and then again for another six months. During this period parties can explore the option of forming the government.