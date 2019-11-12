  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Just 24 hours time: Why this claim by the Shiv Sena needs to be rubbished

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The impasse in Maharashtra continues and the state may well be under President's rule soon.

    The Shiv Sena was unable to get the letters of support when it went up to the Governor. The Governor also did not grant the Sena more time as it had sought. Instead the Governor invited the NCP.

    Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde meet Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to stake claim to form government in the state, at Raj Bhavan
    Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde meet Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to stake claim to form government in the state, at Raj Bhavan

    The NCP in all probability may seek some more time as it would need to get the Congress on board. It has time until 8.30 pm today.

    President Kovind accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation from Modi cabinet

    The manner in which the Governor has handled the situation, it is clear that the state is heading towards President's rule. Before recommending for the same, he wanted to ensure that all parties were accorded an opportunity to form the government. This is one of the pre-requisites before recommending President's rule in the state.

    The Shiv Sena has been arguing that the BJP got almost 16 days time to stake a claim, while it got only 24 hours. The Shiv Sena must understand that it had time from the day of the results to stake a claim. The results were declared on October 24 and the Shiv Sena did not attempt meeting with the Governor even once, until they were formally invited. Nothing prevented the Shiv Sena from staking the claim.

    From Uddhav's 'Putr Moh' to #ShivSenaCheatsBalasaheb; Sena becomes a butt of jokes on Twitter

    It was clear that the Sena was trying to get the BJP to cave and when that did not happen, it explored opportunities with the NCP and now the Congress as well. The fact that the Sena did not have the numbers to form the government was a foregone conclusion.

    Once President's rule is imposed, it would need to be ratified by Parliament in two months. It can be extended for six months and then again for another six months. During this period parties can explore the option of forming the government.

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    shiv sena maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue