  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Just 12 per cent of candidates are women in 5th phase of LS polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: There are 126 candidates with pending criminal cases contesting the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that out of the 668 candidates analysed, 95 have declared serious criminal cases against them.

    6 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 3 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

    Just 12 per cent of candidates are women in 5th phase of LS polls
    Representational Image

    21 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

    5 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363) and Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364) , against themselves.

    Employment opportunities remains top concern among voters: Survey

    9 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc., Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) and Causing miscarriage without woman's consent (IPC Section-313) against themselves.

    Among these 9 candidates,2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

    5 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

    Among the major parties, 22(46%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 14 (31%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 9(27%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 7(78%) out of 9 candidates analysed from SP, and 26(10%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Among the major parties, 19(40%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 13 (29%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 7(21%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 7(78%) out of 9 candidates analysed from SP, and 18(7%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    20 out of 51 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Financial:

    There are 184(28%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.
    Among the major parties 38(79%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 32(71%) out of 45 candidates from INC,17(52%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 8(89%) out of 9 candidates from SP and 31(12%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 election is Rs. 2.57 crores.

    Analysis of MPs/MLAs with crimes against women

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 48 BJP candidates is Rs. 6.91 crores, 45 INC candidates is Rs 8.74 crores, 33 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.32 crores, and 9 SP candidates have average assets of Rs 31.57 crores.

    Other details:

    208(31%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 343(51%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 113(17%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age.

    79(12%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 elections.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CANDIDATES News

    Read more about:

    candidates women criminal cases association of democratic reforms lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 6:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue