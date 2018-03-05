Just 1 MLA with criminal background in newly elected Meghalaya assembly

Out of the 59 MLAs analysed, 1(2%) MLA has declared criminal cases against himself. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Meghalaya Assembly elections in 2013, 1 (2%) MLA had declared criminal cases against himself says Association for Democratic Reforms in this report.

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 59 MLAs analysed, 39 (66%) are crorepatis. Out of 60 MLAs analysed during Meghalaya 2013 assembly elections, 36 (60%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati MLAs: 15 (71%) out of 21 MLAs from INC, 12 (63%) out of 19 MLAs from NPP, 4 (67%) out of 6 MLAs from UDP, 2 MLAs each from PDF and BJP and Independent and 1 MLA each from HSPDP and NCP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets per MLA contesting in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 is Rs 7.18 Crores. In 2013, the average assets MLAs analyzed was Rs 7.77 crores.

Party wise average assets: Among the major parties, the average assets per MLA for 21 INC MLAs is Rs 5.61 crores, 19 NPP MLAs have average assets of Rs 6.48 crores, 6 UDP MLAs have average assets of Rs 18.77 crores, 4 PDF MLAs have average assets of Rs 3.34 crores, 2 HSPDP MLAs have average assets of Rs 15.11 crores, 2 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 8.35 crores, and 3 Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs. 2.38 Crores.

Sources of Income: 7 (12%) out of 59 MLAs have not declared their sources of income.

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 20

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 7.16 crores

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 11.06 crores

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 3.89 crores i.e. by 54%.

Age details of MLAs: 39(66%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 20 (34%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 59 MLAs, 3 (5%) MLAs are women. In 2013, out of 60 MLAs, 4 (7%) MLAs were women.

