Junior HRD minister wants India-centric education in the country

New Delhi, June 2: Union minister of state for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh wants India-centric education in the country questioning undue influence of western education in India. The minister asked why is it necessary for any research done in India to have a stamp from some western journal or institute even now.

The Union minister said that the process for the new Higher Education Commission has been initiated and suggestions are being sought from all the stakeholders. The new education policy should focus on holistic development and try to inculcate the right value-system in the learners.

Satya Pal Singh asked IGNOU, where he had gone to deliver a lecture, to have course content which helps imbibing those values in the learners for society building. But he cautioned educational administrators that autonomy for institutions comes with accountability and they must use the powers to build institution of quality. He took dig at those who would pursue doctorate for earning just another degree. He questioned how many research papers have resulted in tangible benefits for the society and said that research done should be relevant and result in innovation.

Speaking at Prof. Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture, the Union minister lauded IGNOU's contribution to higher education and said that changes are required to make education India-centric as there has been undue influence of western education system. He asked why is it necessary for any research done in India to have a stamp from some western journal or institute even now.

Prof S.B. Arora, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU said that IGNOU was progressing continuously in the field of tertiary education. He complimented each member of the IGNOU community who has given their contribution in building the institution what it is today.

Talking on the theme of the lecture R. V. Vaidyanathan Ayyar, Former Secretary MHRD said that while IGNOU has made great strides in open education but it is also time to reflect and retrospect for the institution. He said that a sapling sowed by Prof. Reddy has grown in to a big banyan tree, and the next wave of growth would come from Technology Enabled Learning Systems. And it is imperative for IGNOU to do Technology Audit from time-to-time.

