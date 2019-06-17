Bengal doctors call off week-long strike after Mamata promises better security

India

oi-Deepika S

Kokata, June 17: Junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday called off the week-long strike after meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A spokesperson of the joint forum of doctors told reporters here that the doctors will return to work as they want to give the state government some time to implement the promises.

"Our meeting and discussion with the CM met a logical end. We temporarily withdraw from our ceasework. Considering everything we expect the government to solve the issues as discussed in due time," he said after a meeting of the governing body of the forum at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and hospital.

The breakthrough came after Banerjee held a meeting with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.

Mamata directs Kolkata commissioner to deploy nodal police officer in every hospital

During the meeting, Banerjee announced a number of steps, including asking police to appoint nodal officers for security of doctors at all government hospital in the state, following which the doctors agreed to end the stir.

West Bengal health secretary, MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya and other state officials were present in the meeting, besides 31 junior doctors.

The state government which had consented to protesters demand that meeting should be held in the presence of media, allowed only two regional news channels to cover the meeting.

The CM told the striking doctors that no doctor has been booked by the state government.

The representatives of the joint forum of junior doctors also sought exemplary punishment for those involved in assault on doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital on June 11.

Banerjee also directed formation of grievance redressal units in all state-run hospitals as proposed by the junior doctors.

She said the state government has taken adequate measures and arrested five people involved in NRS incident.