  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal doctors call off week-long strike after Mamata promises better security

    By
    |

    Kokata, June 17: Junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday called off the week-long strike after meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    A spokesperson of the joint forum of doctors told reporters here that the doctors will return to work as they want to give the state government some time to implement the promises.

    Mamata-Doctors meet
    Mamata-Doctors meet

    "Our meeting and discussion with the CM met a logical end. We temporarily withdraw from our ceasework. Considering everything we expect the government to solve the issues as discussed in due time," he said after a meeting of the governing body of the forum at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and hospital.

    The breakthrough came after Banerjee held a meeting with representatives of the striking doctors at the state secretariat.

    Mamata directs Kolkata commissioner to deploy nodal police officer in every hospital

    During the meeting, Banerjee announced a number of steps, including asking police to appoint nodal officers for security of doctors at all government hospital in the state, following which the doctors agreed to end the stir.

    West Bengal health secretary, MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya and other state officials were present in the meeting, besides 31 junior doctors.

    The state government which had consented to protesters demand that meeting should be held in the presence of media, allowed only two regional news channels to cover the meeting.

    The CM told the striking doctors that no doctor has been booked by the state government.

    The representatives of the joint forum of junior doctors also sought exemplary punishment for those involved in assault on doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital on June 11.

    Banerjee also directed formation of grievance redressal units in all state-run hospitals as proposed by the junior doctors.

    She said the state government has taken adequate measures and arrested five people involved in NRS incident.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue