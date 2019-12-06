  • search
    Jungle raj now: Mayawati asks Delhi, UP police to take inspiration from Hyderabad rapists’ encounter

    Lucknow, Dec 06: Appreciating the action of the Hyderabad police in handling the rape and murder accused of the veterinarian on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati hailed the Telangana Police and also slammed the Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police for delay in delivering justice in such cases.

    Taking a swipe against the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi government. Mayawati accused them of treating criminals like "state guests".

    Mayawati

    "Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping. Police here and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police, but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh right now."

    Hyderabad encounter: Reconstructing a crime scene and its importance in criminal jurisprudence

    The police took the accused to the scene of crime to recreate the crime and shot them dead around 100 metres from the spot where the victim's charred body was found. The victim's remains were found the day after she went missing on November 27 near Tondupally toll plaza. They were arrested on November 29.

    All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.

    Snatch and a cross fire: How the encounter in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case took place

    The father of the woman veterinarian, who was raped and killed near here, said on Friday that he was very happy that all the four accused were killed in an encounter and thanked the police and Telangana government for it. All the four accused in the rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman were killed in an encounter with police here this morning.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
