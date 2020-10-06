YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jungle raj at peak in Rajasthan: Raje

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Oct 06: Former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan over incidents of rape, saying that the 'Jungle Raj' in the state is at the peak.

    Jungle raj at peak in Rajasthan: Raje
    BJP leader Vasundhara Raje

    She said there is no headline in the state media in the past few days that does not mention the incidents of rape.

    Rahul, Priyanka doing drama in Hathras, quiet on Rajasthan: Prasad

    "The incident of gangrape in Nawan village of Churu has proved that the situation of Jungle Raj in Rajasthan is at a peak and the government has no control over the police administration," Raje tweeted.

    More VASUNDHARA RAJE News

    Read more about:

    vasundhara raje rajasthan

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X