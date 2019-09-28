"Jungle raj" and a "reign of terror" in WB: J P Nadda lashes out Mamata

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda on Saturday lashed out West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying there was "jungle raj" and a "reign of terror" in the state.

The national working president of BJP has also performed a "mass tarpan" for party workers who lost their lives in political violence in the state in the last few years. Tarpan is a ritual in which water is offered to ancestors with prayers for peace to the departed souls.

The time of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is over, Nadda said, claiming that family members of "slain BJP workers" in West Bengal are not getting justice.

"There is 'jungle raj' and a reign of terror in West Bengal under the TMC. It is witnessing 'goonda raj' as there is no rule of law here. "But, this 'jungle raj' will end soon as the time of the TMC government is over," he told reporters after performing the "mass tarpan".

Mamata is fast losing her political ground in West Bengal. She has no vision as the chief minister, he said.

Earlier, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi also drew a parallel between the "jungle raj" prevailing in his state in the 90s and the present Mamata-led- government regime in Bengal.

The number of political clashes in West Bengal has abashed the state. In the clash of the politicians, the vivid cultures and heritages of Bengal have been sabotaged in recent times.

Speculations are high as the Assembly polls are near, now it is to see who will win and if the saffron brigade is able to make a place in Bengal will it be able to bring a change in the state?