Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
  • search

Junaid Mattu is new Srinagar Mayor

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 6: Junaid Mattu, a former National Conference leader who contested the urban local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir as an independent, has been elected as Srinagar's Mayor. Mattu was elected Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) with the support from the BJP and the Peoples Conference, said reports.

    Junaid Mattu
    Junaid Mattu

    Mattu resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference (NC) in September after the party decided not to contest the urban local body polls.

    [Will Kashmir's local body polls give rise to a new breed of politicians?]

    He contested the SMC election as Independent from four wards, winning from three of them and was announced as the mayoral candidate by Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone hours after the election results were declared on October 20.

    The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the SMC with 16 seats but fell way short of 38, the number of seats required to take control of the corporation.

    While the Peoples Conference had four, the BJP had five candidates elected to the corporation. There are 53 Independent corporators.

    In September, Mattu slammed the NC's decision to boycott Jammu and Kashmir civic polls and tweeted his resignation.

    Mattu started his political career with People's Conference, led by Sajad Gani Lone, when the latter abandoned separatist politics to join mainstream in 2009. Mattu parted ways with Lone's party in 2013 to join the National Conference.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir srinagar national conference

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 19:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue