Junagadh bridge collapse: Many trapped as 4 cars fall into river; video goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Junagadh, Oct 07: Many cars were damaged after a bridge collapsed near Malanka village in Junagadh in Gujarat on Sunday injuring many. It was reported that many people were trapped. Those injured have been taken to hospital and the condition is stated to stable.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The bridge broke apart in the middle while the cracks were visible upto 500 metres of the bridge. The reason for the collapse is being reported as heavy rainfall in the area.

As received as forward the bridge collapsed in Gujarat at village Malanaka, Taluka Mendarda Junagadh @nitin_gadkari @PMOIndia Sir people don't want this type of quality work, please look in this regard. People of India have much expectations from your government. pic.twitter.com/rKvBzd8yxw — yogesh joshi (@YlJoshi) October 6, 2019

The road connecting Junagadh to Mundra has been blocked.

Meanwhile, the administration is expected to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

According to a local, while speaking to leading daily, said a huge sound was heard which compelled the farmers working in the nearby fields to rush to the location of the bridge. On arriving it was found that the bridge had collapsed and four cars had fallen into the gap. Later, police arrived on the spot.