Junagadh bridge collapse: Many trapped as 4 cars fall into river; video goes viral

    By
    |

    Junagadh, Oct 07: Many cars were damaged after a bridge collapsed near Malanka village in Junagadh in Gujarat on Sunday injuring many. It was reported that many people were trapped. Those injured have been taken to hospital and the condition is stated to stable.

    However, no casualties have been reported so far.

    The bridge broke apart in the middle while the cracks were visible upto 500 metres of the bridge. The reason for the collapse is being reported as heavy rainfall in the area.

    The road connecting Junagadh to Mundra has been blocked.

    Meanwhile, the administration is expected to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

    According to a local, while speaking to leading daily, said a huge sound was heard which compelled the farmers working in the nearby fields to rush to the location of the bridge. On arriving it was found that the bridge had collapsed and four cars had fallen into the gap. Later, police arrived on the spot.

