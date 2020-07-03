July 5 2020 Chandra Grahan: Will India witness the penumbral lunar eclipse?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: Astronomical buffs will get to see the third lunar eclipse of 2020 on July 05. The spectacle will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which will begin at 8:37 AM IST and will end at 11:22 AM IST. The total duration of the phenomenon will last for around 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The world witnessed the first penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 on January 10, followed by the one on the intersecting night of June 5-6.

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of the Earth's shadow. Since the shadow is dim, a penumbral lunar eclipse is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon.

The traditional Full Moon is called Buck Moon, as new antlers emerge from bucks' foreheads around this time of the year. Male deer, or bucks, shed their antlers and grow new ones every year. This moon is also sometimes known as the Thunder Moon because of the frequent thunder storms, as well as the Hay Moon because of July hay harvests.

In India the people will not be able to view it, because it will take place during the day time.