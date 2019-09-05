  • search
    Jugaad! Indians without helmets get off bikes to avoid challan after new traffic rules

    By Simran Kashyap
    Bengaluru, Sep 05: The internet has been buzzing since the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, according to which, hefty fines would be imposed for traffic violations like driving under influence or driving without helmet, overloading and so on.

    Taking to Twitter, Pankaj Nain IPS posted the short clip that features an "innovative way to avoid traffic challans".

    Jugaad! Indians without helmets get off bikes to avoid challan after new traffic rules
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    "Driving without a helmet is illegal but walking isn't," reads the tagline on the video that shows people walking beside their two-wheelers on a street to avoid being fined for not wearing helmets.

    Drunk Bengaluru man on two-wheeler fined Rs 17,000 for violating traffic rules

      Govt officials to pay double if found violating traffic rules

      "This is hilarious," an excerpt from Pankaj Nain's caption read while he also added a cautionary note: "Pls follow traffic rules to avoid such situations."

      The post has garnered over 1600 likes while the internet has come up with hilarious responses.

      Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
