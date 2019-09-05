Jugaad! Indians without helmets get off bikes to avoid challan after new traffic rules

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Sep 05: The internet has been buzzing since the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, according to which, hefty fines would be imposed for traffic violations like driving under influence or driving without helmet, overloading and so on.

Taking to Twitter, Pankaj Nain IPS posted the short clip that features an "innovative way to avoid traffic challans".

"Driving without a helmet is illegal but walking isn't," reads the tagline on the video that shows people walking beside their two-wheelers on a street to avoid being fined for not wearing helmets.

"This is hilarious," an excerpt from Pankaj Nain's caption read while he also added a cautionary note: "Pls follow traffic rules to avoid such situations."

Pls follow traffic rules to avoid such situations #MotorVehiclesAct2019 pic.twitter.com/hh7c1jWC80 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 3, 2019

The post has garnered over 1600 likes while the internet has come up with hilarious responses.