  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Judicial process beyond reach of poor: President Kovind

    By PTI
    |

    Jodhpur, Dec 07: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday in Jodhpur expressed concern over access to justice, saying the judicial process has gone beyond the reach of the common man.

    "The judicial process has become expensive, even beyond the reach of common man due to many reasons, especially in the high court and the Supreme Court where it has become impossible for common litigants," the president said during the inauguration of the newly constructed Rajasthan High Court building.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    "Today, can any poor or deprived person come here with his complaint? This question is the most important because in the Preamble to the Constitution, we all have accepted the responsibility of providing justice to all," Kovind said.

    The president added that Mahatma Gandhi was also concerned about the expenditure incurred in the process of justice. For him, the welfare of the poorest of poor (daridra narayana) was always paramount, he said.

    MHA recommends President Kovind to reject Nirbhaya rapist's mercy plea

    "If we keep in mind Gandhiji's famous criterion, if we remember the face of the poorest and the weakest, then we will see the right path," Kovind said, adding that one way out was the provision of free legal aid.

    Remembering veteran lawyer Ashoke Sen, he said in multiple roles, his sole objective was the pursuit of justice for one and all. He expressed hope that more and more law professionals would draw inspiration from Sen and distribute fruits of their knowledge among the needy.

    The president said he was happy to note that the Supreme Court had started making its judgments available in nine regional languages. Information and communication technology could bring amazing results in this domain, he added.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue