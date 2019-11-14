Judges who will deliver the Rafale review verdict

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Rafale case on Thursday.

A review petition had been filed challenging the clean chit given to the NDA government in the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale jets from France under the inter-governmental deal.

Former Union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan have filed a petition seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court giving clean chit to the Rafale deal.

Rafale review verdict LIVE: Will clean chit to govt be upheld?

The verdict will be delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph.