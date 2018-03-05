Judge Loya did not die of heart attack: SC to hear application by Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition claiming that there is medical proof to prove that judge Loya did not die of a heart attack. The application was filed by CPIL represented by the advocate, Prashant Bhushan.

He told the court that he had obtained medical proof through RTI and also doctors. This proves that the judge did not die of a heart attack. The court agreed to hear the application and posted the matter for further arguments on Thursday.

Earlier there was plenty of drama on the court with the advocate, Dushyant Dave contending that judges are not holy cows. He said that the Bombay High Court judges were giving media interviews while the district judges issuing statements to stress that Loya died of a heart attack.

This was objected to by Tushar Mehta who said he took offence being an officer of the court. Dave shot back by saying that Mehta was not an officer of the court, but the lawyer for Amit Shah.

Justice Chandrachud took offence to Dave's statements and said that they were not wishing away anything. We are also not going to pass bad faith judgments about the HC and district court judges, he also said.

