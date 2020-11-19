YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Me Too: Judge hearing M J Akbar's defamation case against Prima Ramani transferred

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The judge hearing former union minister M J Akbar''s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani has been transferred to another court by the Delhi High court.

    M J Akbar
    M J Akbar

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who presided over a special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue District Court, has now been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller.

    Recently, the District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue, had refused to transfer Akbar''s defamation case from the special MP/MLA court.

    The case is at the stage of final hearing.

    Pahuja''s name is among 215 judicial officers who were transferred and posted with immediate effect by a notification issued by the high court on Wednesday.

    Over 90 postings among them pertain to newly inducted officers in the Delhi Judicial Services.

    The order by Registrar General Manoj Jain listed the names of 168 judges who were transferred, and another 47 judicial officers who have been posted as Metropolitan Magistrates.

      Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News

      The judicial officers shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the District to which they have been allocated.

      More ME TOO News

      Read more about:

      me too

      Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 19, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X