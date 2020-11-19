Me Too: Judge hearing M J Akbar's defamation case against Prima Ramani transferred

Fortunate that my name didn't come out In #MeToo: Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi, Nov 19: The judge hearing former union minister M J Akbar''s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani has been transferred to another court by the Delhi High court.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who presided over a special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue District Court, has now been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller.

Recently, the District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue, had refused to transfer Akbar''s defamation case from the special MP/MLA court.

The case is at the stage of final hearing.

Pahuja''s name is among 215 judicial officers who were transferred and posted with immediate effect by a notification issued by the high court on Wednesday.

Over 90 postings among them pertain to newly inducted officers in the Delhi Judicial Services.

The order by Registrar General Manoj Jain listed the names of 168 judges who were transferred, and another 47 judicial officers who have been posted as Metropolitan Magistrates.

The judicial officers shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the District to which they have been allocated.