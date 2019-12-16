  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JU students take out rallies against police action in Jamia

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 16: The students of the Jadavpur University and Presidency varsity took out separate rallies here on Monday condemning the action by the police against the students of the Jamia Milia University.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students' Union of Jadavpur University, Debraj Debnath said around 300 agitators of different student unions participated in a rally from inside the campus to the nearby 8B Bus Stand.

    The students carried placards against the amended citizenship law and police crackdown on students in the campus of Jamia Millia and raised slogans against the BJP and Delhi Police, Debnath said. The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) also expressed support to the protest against the police action and members of the teachers' body were present in the rally, he said.

    "The way policemen had beaten up students, including girls, inside the Jamia Millia campus and burst tear gas canisters is reprehensible. We are with our friends of Jamia Millia," Ushashi Pal, a student, said.

    Meanwhile, several students' unions of the Presidency University cutting across party lines took out a rally inside their campus at College Street in the central part of the city.

    'Used minimum force': Delhi police amid anger over crackdown on Jamia students

    "We condemn state-sponsored atrocities on students and protest NRC and amended citizenship law," Sayan Chakraborty, a member of a left-wing students' union said.

    Police personnel launched a crackdown on protesters inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi on Sunday after buses and police vehicles were gutted during an agitation against the amended citizenship law near the varsity.

    More JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY News

    Read more about:

    jadavpur university presidency citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue