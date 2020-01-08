  • search
    JU, Presidency students take out rallies against JNU violence

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 08: The Students of Jadavpur University and Presidency University took out rallies for the second successive day in the metropolis against the violence at Delhi's Jawarharlal Nehru University.

    Activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) rallied from 8B Bus Stand to the JU campus, raising slogans against "fascist forces" and held placards that condemned the incident at JNU on Sunday.

    The SFI activists of Presidency University marched from Hazra Crossing to Nizam Palace, where a number of offices of the Union Home Ministry are located.

    The students, however, were stopped outside the Nizam Palace compound by police and asked to submit a memorandum to the home ministry officials present there.

      At another protest rally, students from different higher educational institutions marched from the Presidency main campus to Jorasanko.

      "The College Street-Jorasanko march has also been initiated by SFI, but we welcomed all students and there was no party flag," SFI state unit leader Subhajit Sarkar said.

      More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted on Sunday evening, after masked men armed with sticks and iron rods went on a rampage inside the campus of the JNU.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 12:28 [IST]
