JU offers hostel accommodations early for students from the Valley

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Aug 07: Amid the uncertainty among Kashmiri students in several parts of the country after Centre's tectonic move to scrap special status to Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370, Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata has relaxed hostel rules for students from the state.

JU has decided that the newly admitted students from J&K will be immediately provided hostel accommodation for security reasons.

Generally, a student seeking hostel accommodation in JU has to wait for at least a month and a half after the admission. But this time the university has shown compassion for the students who hails from the Valley to provide security to them.

A JU official said they would usually wait till admissions across all three disciplines were over before allotting hostel berths to students.

A senior students from the Valley who are staying in the hostel have welcomed the move. Another third-year student from Pulwama, who stays at the hostel said, "The decision will help newcomers from the Valley. Staying at a rented accommodation could be risky. What if a fringe group comes to know that students from Kashmir are putting up at a certain address and lands at the doorstep to harass them?".