JU has a global reputation, it deserves 'institute of eminence' status: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Oct 18: A month after he "rescued" Union minister Babul Supriyo who was mobbed by angry students, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday attended a 'court' meeting of Jadavpur University to decide the names of this year's Honoris Causa recipients.

Honoris Causa is an honorary degree awarded by the university.

Dhankhar said, "I came to Jadavpur University today to attend a meeting of the court. I indicated to the court that Jadavpur University has a global reputation and it deserves the status of 'institute of eminence'."

The governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, came to the campus at 11 AM and participated in the meeting with the vice-chancellor.

The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, was also attended by the pro-vice-chancellor, registrar and heads of different departments.

According to Omprakash Mishra, Head of the Department, International Relations, the governor was requested to take note of the unanimous decision of the 'court' which finalised the names of four people for the award.

Asked whether the governor had agreed to the proposal, Mishra said, though he did not oppose it, he made it clear that henceforth, he should be included in the decision-making process.

On September 19, Babul Supriyo was shown black flags and heckled by a section of students at the university. He was also prevented from leaving the campus, prompting Dhankhar to rush there.