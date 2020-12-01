JP Nadda to not celebrate his birthday due to COVID-19

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 1: BJP president J P Nadda will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on Wednesday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the party said, asking people to follow precautionary guidelines to keep the virus at bay.

The ruling party posted the message on social media on Tuesday, apparently to avoid crowding of Nadda's residence or office by its members or supporters who often turn up in large numbers to offer birthday wishes to their leaders.

"His (Nadda's) request to all of you is remain at home and be safe while following guidelines to keep the COVID at bay," the party said. Nadda will turn 60 on Wednesday.